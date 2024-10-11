Thailand: Election to UN Human Rights Council

October 11, 2024_ Thailand has been elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the period 2025-2027. The election took place during the UN General Assembly in New York, where the country won a seat among the council members. This is a significant step for Thailand in strengthening its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights internationally. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Thailand, a Southeast Asian country, has a complex history regarding human rights, and this election could affect its domestic policies and international reputation.