August 28, 2024_ In Patum Thani, mayoral candidate Pol. Gen. Kamronwit Thupkrajang has expressed his willingness to run for election again after his opponent, Charn Puangpetch, received a disqualification notice. Kamronwit urged the Election Commission to quickly set a new election date, fearing that the impending floods could worsen the situation for citizens. The main concern is that the lack of local government could lead to hardship for the population in the event of water emergencies. This news is reported by mgronline.com. Patum Thani is a province in central Thailand, known for its challenges in managing floods, especially during the rainy season.