Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Elections Coming to Patum Thani, Flood Concerns

August 28, 2024_ In Patum Thani, mayoral candidate Pol. Gen. Kamronwit Thupkrajang has expressed his willingness to run for election again after his...

Thailand: Elections Coming to Patum Thani, Flood Concerns
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ In Patum Thani, mayoral candidate Pol. Gen. Kamronwit Thupkrajang has expressed his willingness to run for election again after his opponent, Charn Puangpetch, received a disqualification notice. Kamronwit urged the Election Commission to quickly set a new election date, fearing that the impending floods could worsen the situation for citizens. The main concern is that the lack of local government could lead to hardship for the population in the event of water emergencies. This news is reported by mgronline.com. Patum Thani is a province in central Thailand, known for its challenges in managing floods, especially during the rainy season.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
election again after his his opponent his istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza