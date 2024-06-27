Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Thailand: Elections under observation due to vote swapping

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ The Election Commission of Thailand is closely monitoring candidates in the parliamentary elections for possible vote swapping. The body has received reports of candidates banding together to exchange votes, a practice that could affect the integrity of the electoral process. The authorities have launched investigations to verify the veracity of the allegations and ensure transparent elections. The Electoral Commission has underlined the importance of maintaining a fair electoral process free from manipulation. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Parliamentary elections in Thailand are a crucial event for the country's democracy and require maximum transparency and fairness.

