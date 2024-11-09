Thailand: Electricity tariff hike expected for first quarter of 2024

November 8, 2024_ The Electricity Authority of Thailand has launched a public consultation on electricity tariffs for the January-April 2024 period, with a planned increase that could take the cost to a maximum of 5.49 baht per unit. Three options have been presented, with the first option calling for a 31 percent increase from the current tariff of 4.18 baht per unit. The second option proposes a 26 percent increase, while the third option is to maintain the current tariff but with a repayment plan for accumulated debts. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The authority stressed that the increase is needed to address debts of more than 100 billion baht accumulated for unpaid fuel costs.