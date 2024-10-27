Thailand: Enea Bastianini triumphs at PT Grand Prix of Thailand

October 26, 2024_ Enea Bastianini, an Italian rider from the Ducati Lenovo team, took the win in the sprint race of the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, held at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram. The rider showed an exceptional start, maintaining the lead until the end of the race, ahead of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, both Italians. The competition saw a large turnout of fans, with almost every seat occupied, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere. The news is reported by autofreestyle.com. This MotoGP event has further strengthened the ties between Thailand and the Italian motorcycle industry, celebrating the excellence of motorcycling on a global level.