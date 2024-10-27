Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Enea Bastianini triumphs at PT Grand Prix of Thailand

October 26, 2024_ Enea Bastianini, an Italian rider from the Ducati Lenovo team, took the win in the sprint race of the PT Grand Prix of Thailand,...

Thailand: Enea Bastianini triumphs at PT Grand Prix of Thailand
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Enea Bastianini, an Italian rider from the Ducati Lenovo team, took the win in the sprint race of the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, held at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram. The rider showed an exceptional start, maintaining the lead until the end of the race, ahead of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, both Italians. The competition saw a large turnout of fans, with almost every seat occupied, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere. The news is reported by autofreestyle.com. This MotoGP event has further strengthened the ties between Thailand and the Italian motorcycle industry, celebrating the excellence of motorcycling on a global level.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
triumphs at PT ties between Thailand Formula 1 grand prix
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza