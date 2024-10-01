Thailand: ESG Symposium 2024 Promotes Inclusive Green Transition

September 30, 2024_ The ESG Symposium 2024: Driving Inclusive Green Transition took place yesterday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event was attended by key figures, including Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Chairman and CEO of Thai Beverage, and Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong. The symposium highlighted the importance of sustainability and ecological transition, promoting an inclusive approach to addressing environmental challenges. The event brought together experts and industry leaders to discuss innovative strategies and solutions. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is one of Thailand's leading convention centers, known for hosting events of national and international importance.