Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: ESG Symposium 2024 Promotes Inclusive Green Transition

September 30, 2024_ The ESG Symposium 2024: Driving Inclusive Green Transition took place yesterday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center...

Thailand: ESG Symposium 2024 Promotes Inclusive Green Transition
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ The ESG Symposium 2024: Driving Inclusive Green Transition took place yesterday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event was attended by key figures, including Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Chairman and CEO of Thai Beverage, and Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong. The symposium highlighted the importance of sustainability and ecological transition, promoting an inclusive approach to addressing environmental challenges. The event brought together experts and industry leaders to discuss innovative strategies and solutions. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is one of Thailand's leading convention centers, known for hosting events of national and international importance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
yesterday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok event
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza