Thailand: Exhibition celebrates 200 years of modern Thai art with Italian influences

29 July 2024_ The exhibition "200 Years Journey Through Thai Modern Art History" is held at the National Museum in Bangkok from 13 July to 31 August 2024, featuring approximately 100 works selected from a private collection. The exhibition traces the history of modern Thai art, highlighting the influence of Italian artists such as Giuseppe Turchi and Galileo Chini, who contributed to the development of art in the country. Among the works on display, there are paintings that combine Western and traditional Thai techniques, reflecting a cultural dialogue between the two nations. The exhibition, as reported by sarakadeelite.com, offers an important opportunity to explore the roots and evolution of Thai art, underlining the contribution of Italian artists in the historical and cultural context of the country.