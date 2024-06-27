Thailand: Exhibition of Han and Roman female cultural relics at Hunan Museum

26 June 2024_ On 15 June the exhibition 'Beauty Personalized - Han and Roman Female Cultural Relics Exhibition' was inaugurated at the Hunan Museum. The exhibition, jointly organized by the Hunan Museum and the Administration for the Supervision of Roman Cultural Heritage, features over 200 artifacts from 19 museums, including the Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy. Among the pieces on display, the Roman mural 'Painted Plaster Mural of Perseus and Andromeda' stands out, coming from the Capitoline Museums and shown for the first time in China. The exhibition, which runs until October 7, explores the lives of women from 2,000 years ago through Eastern and Western artifacts. prnewsthailand.com reports it. The event represents an important opportunity for cultural dialogue between East and West, highlighting the beauty and shared aesthetic value of women of past eras.