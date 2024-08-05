Thailand: Farmers protest over urea shortage

05 August 2024_ A group of Thai farmers demonstrated to ask for clarification on the shortage of urea, an essential fertilizer for their crops. Farmers, worried about the health of their plants, have expressed frustration at the lack of responses from the relevant authorities. The protest highlighted the difficulties farmers are facing due to the scarcity of this chemical product, which is essential for ensuring good harvests. The situation has raised questions about the management of agricultural resources in the country, as reported by เดลินิวส์. Thai farmers, who play a crucial role in the national economy, are calling for urgent action to resolve the fertilizer crisis and ensure the sustainability of their businesses.