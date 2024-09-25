Thailand: Finance Ministry, Bank of Thailand meet to discuss strong baht, interest rates

September 25, 2024_ The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand will meet next week to discuss the baht’s appreciation and the country’s inflation targets. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the meeting with Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput would include the possibility of reducing interest rates. The proposal to revise the inflation target comes as the government seeks to ease the economic burden caused by the currency’s appreciation. The inflation target is currently set between 1% and 3%, with inflation hitting just 0.05% in August, the lowest since 2009, the Bangkok Post reported. The government has also planned significant investment in a digital wallet program to stimulate the economy and support small and medium-sized businesses. The stability of the baht is crucial to the country’s economic growth, which is targeting a 3.5% increase next year.