Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
Thailand: Finance Ministry begins discussions for casino and entertainment complex

October 28, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Finance is set to hold discussions with coalition partners on a casino and entertainment complex project, as...

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Finance is set to hold discussions with coalition partners on a casino and entertainment complex project, as part of the Pheu Thai-led government's program. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat stressed that while the initiative is considered important, recovery efforts from the recent floods in the north of the country have priority. The project involves the creation of casino complexes in several locations, with an independent agency conducting a feasibility study to assess the impact on local communities, the Bangkok Post reported. The government has not yet designated specific provinces for the complexes, which will need to obtain licenses valid for up to 30 years, with a registration fee of 5 billion baht.

