Thailand: Finance Ministry investigates fraud scandal linked to The iCon Group

October 16, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Finance has launched an investigation into The iCon Group, a direct sales company, on charges of fraud and violations of the Criminal Code. Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the company may have violated laws regarding fraudulent lending and deceptive business practices. About 1,100 sellers have filed complaints against the company, which is suspected of operating as a pyramid scheme. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for measures to improve consumer protection and tackle fraud, the Bangkok Post reported. The iCon Group is known for its online marketing courses and selling dietary supplements, but has previously faced fines for unfair business practices.