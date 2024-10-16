Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Finance Ministry investigates fraud scandal linked to The iCon Group

October 16, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Finance has launched an investigation into The iCon Group, a direct sales company, on charges of fraud and...

Thailand: Finance Ministry investigates fraud scandal linked to The iCon Group
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Finance has launched an investigation into The iCon Group, a direct sales company, on charges of fraud and violations of the Criminal Code. Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the company may have violated laws regarding fraudulent lending and deceptive business practices. About 1,100 sellers have filed complaints against the company, which is suspected of operating as a pyramid scheme. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for measures to improve consumer protection and tackle fraud, the Bangkok Post reported. The iCon Group is known for its online marketing courses and selling dietary supplements, but has previously faced fines for unfair business practices.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
direct sales company company compagnia business practices
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza