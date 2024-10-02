Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Financial Aid for School Bus Fire Victims

02 October 2024_ The Thai government has announced a financial relief package for the victims of a school bus fire that occurred on 1 October 2024....

Thailand: Financial Aid for School Bus Fire Victims
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 October 2024_ The Thai government has announced a financial relief package for the victims of a school bus fire that occurred on 1 October 2024. The families of the deceased victims will receive 1 million baht, while the injured will receive compensation depending on the severity of their injuries. Deputy Prime Minister Suriyah said a commission will be set up to investigate the cause of the accident and improve transport safety. This was reported by thairath.co.th. The government is committed to ensuring that such tragedies do not happen again by implementing stricter safety measures for public transport across the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
set up financial relief package school scuola
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza