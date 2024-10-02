Thailand: Financial Aid for School Bus Fire Victims

02 October 2024_ The Thai government has announced a financial relief package for the victims of a school bus fire that occurred on 1 October 2024. The families of the deceased victims will receive 1 million baht, while the injured will receive compensation depending on the severity of their injuries. Deputy Prime Minister Suriyah said a commission will be set up to investigate the cause of the accident and improve transport safety. This was reported by thairath.co.th. The government is committed to ensuring that such tragedies do not happen again by implementing stricter safety measures for public transport across the country.