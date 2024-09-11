Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Thailand: 'Financial Wizard' Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Thailand: 'Financial Wizard' Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ A well-known "financial wizard" in Thailand, Pankuk Songkha, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for financial fraud. The sentence was handed down after it emerged that he had deceived numerous investors by promising unrealistic returns. The sentence is a blow to the Thai financial sector, which has already been rocked by similar scandals. Authorities are stepping up checks to prevent further fraud in the market. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Thai authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure investor safety and market stability.

