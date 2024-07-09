Thailand: Fire devastates the Yaowarat community in Bangkok

9 July 2024_ Investigators have not ruled out arson as the cause of the fire that destroyed much of the Yaowarat community in Bangkok on Friday...

9 July 2024_ Investigators have not ruled out arson as the cause of the fire that destroyed much of the Yaowarat community in Bangkok on Friday night. Police are investigating the fire which started in a two-storey house and spread to nearby buildings. The fire caused extensive damage and left many residents homeless. Authorities are trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident. The Bangkok Post reports it. The Yaowarat community is known for being the heart of Bangkok's Chinatown, an area rich in history and culture.