Thailand: First suspected case of new mpox variant

August 22, 2024_ Thailand may have its first case of a new variant of mpox, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC). A 43-year-old man was diagnosed with mpox after returning from a trip abroad and had close contact with several people during his stay. The DDC has identified 43 individuals who have been in contact with the patient and is monitoring them for symptoms, recommending self-isolation. Health authorities are working with international bodies to confirm the virus variant and establish necessary preventive measures. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can cause severe symptoms and is transmitted through direct contact.