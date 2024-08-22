Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: First suspected case of new mpox variant

August 22, 2024_ Thailand may have its first case of a new variant of mpox, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC). A 43-year-old man...

Thailand: First suspected case of new mpox variant
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ Thailand may have its first case of a new variant of mpox, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC). A 43-year-old man was diagnosed with mpox after returning from a trip abroad and had close contact with several people during his stay. The DDC has identified 43 individuals who have been in contact with the patient and is monitoring them for symptoms, recommending self-isolation. Health authorities are working with international bodies to confirm the virus variant and establish necessary preventive measures. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can cause severe symptoms and is transmitted through direct contact.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Health authorities formerly known as monkeypox autorità garante transmitted through direct contact
Vedi anche
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza