Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Fiscal measures to encourage domestic tourism

22 July 2024_ Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanich, has announced new fiscal measures to support domestic tourism. These...

22 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanich, has announced new fiscal measures to support domestic tourism. These measures, approved by the Council of Ministers on 4 June 2024, aim to promote the recovery of the tourism sector and stimulate the local economy, with particular attention to 55 tourist cities. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will organize events and activities to encourage travelers to visit these cities, aiming to achieve tourism revenue of 360 billion baht. Prachachat.net reports that the initiatives include collaborations with private partners and special promotions for tourists. The tax measures will allow companies to double deduct expenses for seminars and corporate trips to tourist cities, and individuals to deduct up to 15,000 baht in travel expenses.

