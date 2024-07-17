Thailand: Fisheries Department suspends sale of fish products

July 17, 2024_ The Fisheries Department of Thailand announced the suspension of the sale of seafood due to unspecified reasons. The decision was made after discrepancies emerged in official statements regarding the safety and quality of the products. The authorities are conducting further investigations to clarify the situation and ensure food safety. The suspension has raised concerns among consumers and seafood industry operators. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Further updates will be provided as they become available.