Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Flood and heavy rain warning from September 3 to 9

September 2, 2024_ Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Control has issued a warning for 44 provinces, including Bangkok, due to possible...

Thailand: Flood and heavy rain warning from September 3 to 9
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Control has issued a warning for 44 provinces, including Bangkok, due to possible flooding and heavy rains expected from September 3 to 9. Weather forecasts indicate increased rainfall, especially in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions of the country. Authorities have warned that waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand could reach dangerous heights, with waves exceeding 3 meters in the event of thunderstorms. The public is urged to follow the authorities’ advice and stay informed about weather conditions, as reported by khaosod.co.th. Safety measures include preparing emergency teams and maintaining vigilance in flood-prone areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
that waves in the Andaman Sea Mar delle Andamane including Bangkok autorità garante
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza