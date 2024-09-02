Thailand: Flood and heavy rain warning from September 3 to 9

September 2, 2024_ Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Control has issued a warning for 44 provinces, including Bangkok, due to possible flooding and heavy rains expected from September 3 to 9. Weather forecasts indicate increased rainfall, especially in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions of the country. Authorities have warned that waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand could reach dangerous heights, with waves exceeding 3 meters in the event of thunderstorms. The public is urged to follow the authorities’ advice and stay informed about weather conditions, as reported by khaosod.co.th. Safety measures include preparing emergency teams and maintaining vigilance in flood-prone areas.