Thailand: Flood and landslide emergency in Phuket, calls for effective warning system

October 11, 2024_ Phuket province is facing severe flooding and landslides, with residents of the Pasak community calling for urgent action. Recurring flooding has forced some residents to flee their homes, while local authorities acknowledge that the situation is exacerbated by the lack of adequate drainage areas. An early warning system is expected to reduce future damage, and local universities are working with the private sector to implement it. The source of this information is the news site เดลินิวส์. Local authorities are also planning a water management infrastructure improvement project, with an expected budget of 25 million baht.