Thailand: Flood emergency in Chiang Rai, government intervenes

August 24, 2024_ Deputy Prime Ministers Phumitham Wechayachai and Anutin Charnvirakul visited Chiang Rai Province to monitor the flood situation and provide assistance to those affected. During the visit, they expressed concern over the absence of the provincial governor, who was not present to manage the emergency. Despite the receding water levels, the government has initiated support measures, including the distribution of emergency kits. The situation remains critical, with one death reported and the need to prepare for further severe weather events, as reported by khaosod.co.th. Local authorities are working together to ensure the safety and support of the population, while the government is committed to monitoring and resolving the flood issues.