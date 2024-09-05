Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Flood emergency in the north, government activates relief measures

04 September 2024_ The Thai government has stepped up relief operations for flood-affected areas in the north of the country, with a focus on Uthai...

04 September 2024_ The Thai government has stepped up relief operations for flood-affected areas in the north of the country, with a focus on Uthai Thani and Sukhothai provinces. Authorities have launched a damage survey and are preparing emergency measures to support communities in need. The situation is critical, with water levels continuing to rise and several schools forced to close for two days due to flooding. The source of this information is thairath.co.th. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have warned residents to prepare for further flooding in the coming days.

