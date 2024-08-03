Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Flood warning in progress in Kabin Buri

02 August 2024_ Authorities in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi province, have issued a flood warning notice due to rising water levels in the ancient market...

02 August 2024_ Authorities in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi province, have issued a flood warning notice due to rising water levels in the ancient market community. The situation is monitored, with the installation of red flags to warn the population of the risk of flooding. The waters of the Prachinburi River continue to receive tributaries, causing flooding in homes along the river. Despite the situation, residents continue to carry out their daily activities, while local authorities provide support with inflatable boats to facilitate travel. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Weather forecasts indicate heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, with potential risks of flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

