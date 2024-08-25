Thailand: Floods devastate Nan province with 50,000 families affected

August 25, 2024_ Thailand's Nan province is facing a major crisis as floods have affected over 50,000 families, resulting in the deaths of three people. Prime Minister Ms. Phaethongthan Shinawatra visited the area to provide assistance and support to affected residents, pledging to ensure timely relief. The floods, described as the worst in decades, have led to a significant drop in water levels, but some areas still remain struggling. The source of this news is naewna.com. Local authorities are working to restore normalcy and provide support to affected families, while the situation remains critical in other provinces such as Phuket, where 13 deaths have been reported due to landslides.