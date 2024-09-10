Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Floods hit Ang Thong province, threaten Bangkok

September 10, 2024_ Ang Thong Province, Thailand, has been hit by severe flooding due to recent monsoon rains, with significant consequences for the...

Thailand: Floods hit Ang Thong province, threaten Bangkok
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Ang Thong Province, Thailand, has been hit by severe flooding due to recent monsoon rains, with significant consequences for the local population. Local authorities are monitoring the situation, as flooding could extend towards Bangkok, the country's capital. Residents have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations and to follow the instructions of the authorities. The situation is critical and requires immediate intervention to ensure the safety of citizens. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Flooding in Thailand is a recurring phenomenon during the rainy season, which can cause extensive damage to infrastructure and homes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as flooding could flooding flooding in Thailand Floods hit Ang Thong
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza