Thailand: Floods hit Ang Thong province, threaten Bangkok

September 10, 2024_ Ang Thong Province, Thailand, has been hit by severe flooding due to recent monsoon rains, with significant consequences for the local population. Local authorities are monitoring the situation, as flooding could extend towards Bangkok, the country's capital. Residents have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations and to follow the instructions of the authorities. The situation is critical and requires immediate intervention to ensure the safety of citizens. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Flooding in Thailand is a recurring phenomenon during the rainy season, which can cause extensive damage to infrastructure and homes.