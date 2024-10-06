Thailand: Floods Hit Elephant Conservation Centers in Chiang Mai

06 October 2024_ The recent floods in Mae Tang, Chiang Mai have had a devastating impact on elephant conservation centers, resulting in the deaths of some elephants and the need to evacuate many others. The Lampang Elephant Conservation Center has issued a notice to raise awareness of the critical situation and the relief measures being taken. The floods, caused by heavy rain, have led to rapid water levels rising, making it difficult to rescue the animals. Authorities are now working to ensure the safety of the elephants and plan for a long-term recovery. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, highlighting the importance of elephants as Thailand's cultural heritage.