Thailand: Floods hit tourism sector, threaten minibuses

October 10, 2024_ The recent floods in Thailand have had a devastating impact on the tourism sector, causing severe damage to infrastructure and businesses. Minibuses, used to transport tourists, have been particularly hard hit, with many businesses forced to suspend services. Local authorities are working to restore the situation, but weather forecasts do not promise any improvement in the short term. The situation has raised concerns among tourism operators about the recovery of the sector. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Flooding, common during Thailand's rainy season, threatens not only the local economy, but also the country's image as a tourist destination.