Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Floods hit tourism sector, threaten minibuses

October 10, 2024_ The recent floods in Thailand have had a devastating impact on the tourism sector, causing severe damage to infrastructure and...

Thailand: Floods hit tourism sector, threaten minibuses
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ The recent floods in Thailand have had a devastating impact on the tourism sector, causing severe damage to infrastructure and businesses. Minibuses, used to transport tourists, have been particularly hard hit, with many businesses forced to suspend services. Local authorities are working to restore the situation, but weather forecasts do not promise any improvement in the short term. The situation has raised concerns among tourism operators about the recovery of the sector. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Flooding, common during Thailand's rainy season, threatens not only the local economy, but also the country's image as a tourist destination.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local authorities locale local local economy
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza