Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Floods in Mae Sai force residents to evacuate

September 12, 2024_ The city of Mae Sai, located in northern Thailand, is facing severe flooding that has forced many residents to evacuate their...

Thailand: Floods in Mae Sai force residents to evacuate
12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ The city of Mae Sai, located in northern Thailand, is facing severe flooding that has forced many residents to evacuate their homes. Local authorities are working to provide assistance to the displaced, while adverse weather conditions continue to complicate the situation. The floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops, putting the region's food security at risk. The community is on alert and mobilizing to address this emergency, as reported by เดลินิวส์. Flooding in Mae Sai is a recurring event, often triggered by the rainy season, which severely affects vulnerable areas of the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
flooding in Mae Sai flooding that has Mae Sai
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza