Thailand: Floods in Mae Sai force residents to evacuate

September 12, 2024_ The city of Mae Sai, located in northern Thailand, is facing severe flooding that has forced many residents to evacuate their homes. Local authorities are working to provide assistance to the displaced, while adverse weather conditions continue to complicate the situation. The floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops, putting the region's food security at risk. The community is on alert and mobilizing to address this emergency, as reported by เดลินิวส์. Flooding in Mae Sai is a recurring event, often triggered by the rainy season, which severely affects vulnerable areas of the country.