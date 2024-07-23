Thailand: Food festival with Italian excellences in Bangkok

22 July 2024_ From 24 July to 6 August 2024, Tops Food Hall at Central Bangna in Bangkok will host the 'Tops World Class Gourmet By Gourmet One' festival. The event will feature high-quality food products from around the world, including Italian brands such as De Cecco pasta and Alba summer black truffle. The inauguration will be presided over by New Zealand's ambassador to Thailand, Jonathan Kings. The festival will also feature delicacies such as Australian wagyu and Spanish Iberian pork. Smmagonline.com reports it. The event aims to satisfy cooking enthusiasts with excellent ingredients at special prices.