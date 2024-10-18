Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Foreign Minister to attend Brics Plus Summit in Russia

Thailand: Foreign Minister to attend Brics Plus Summit in Russia
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Thailand will attend the BRICS Plus Summit in Russia from October 22 to 24, 2024, with Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara representing Thailand, as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will not be present. The meeting, invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will see the participation of the bloc's founding members, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with other countries such as Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The theme of the summit will be "BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together", the news was reported by the Bangkok Post. This meeting represents an important opportunity for Thailand to strengthen relations with BRICS nations and discuss relevant global issues.

