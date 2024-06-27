Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Thailand: Former prosecutor accused of corruption over rhino horn smuggling
27 giugno 2024 | 11.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 25, 2024_ The former prosecutor of a Thai province has been charged with corruption for attempting to facilitate the smuggling of rhino horn through Suvarnabhumi Airport. According to the investigation, on March 10, 2017, the former prosecutor offered goods or other benefits to customs officials to avoid opening bags containing 12 rhino horns worth more than 170 million baht. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found sufficient evidence to charge him with serious criminal and disciplinary offences. The NACC sent the report and evidence to the Attorney General for prosecution. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. The former prosecutor has already been fired following appropriate disciplinary action.

in Evidenza