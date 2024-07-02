Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Former Senate candidate calls for suspension of election results

July 2, 2024_ A former Senate candidate is seeking a court injunction to suspend the Senate election results pending a review of alleged...

Thailand: Former Senate candidate calls for suspension of election results
02 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ A former Senate candidate is seeking a court injunction to suspend the Senate election results pending a review of alleged irregularities. Boonchit Boonchitpanya, who ran as an independent candidate, claims the election was compromised by vote-buying and other forms of voter fraud. He has submitted a petition to the Constitutional Court, asking that the election results be suspended until a thorough investigation is conducted. The court is expected to hear the petition in the coming weeks. The Bangkok Post reports it. Boonchit Boonchitpanya is a former independent candidate for the Senate of Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The court is Senate of Thailand candidato court
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza