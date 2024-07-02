Thailand: Former Senate candidate calls for suspension of election results

July 2, 2024_ A former Senate candidate is seeking a court injunction to suspend the Senate election results pending a review of alleged irregularities. Boonchit Boonchitpanya, who ran as an independent candidate, claims the election was compromised by vote-buying and other forms of voter fraud. He has submitted a petition to the Constitutional Court, asking that the election results be suspended until a thorough investigation is conducted. The court is expected to hear the petition in the coming weeks. The Bangkok Post reports it. Boonchit Boonchitpanya is a former independent candidate for the Senate of Thailand.