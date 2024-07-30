Thailand: Former senators call for the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

July 29, 2024_ A group of 40 former senators has petitioned the Constitutional Court to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a former prisoner, as minister. The former senators argue that Srettha did not respect the moral requirements required by the Constitution for members of the government, particularly regarding the appointment of Pichit, who has a criminal record. The Constitutional Court will examine the case and a ruling is expected on August 14. The petition was filed in May, highlighting concerns about the legality of the appointment of Pichit, who served a sentence for disobeying the court in 2008. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The issue raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the Thai government, in an already complex political context.