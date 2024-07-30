Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Former senators call for the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

July 29, 2024_ A group of 40 former senators has petitioned the Constitutional Court to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over the appointment...

Thailand: Former senators call for the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ A group of 40 former senators has petitioned the Constitutional Court to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a former prisoner, as minister. The former senators argue that Srettha did not respect the moral requirements required by the Constitution for members of the government, particularly regarding the appointment of Pichit, who has a criminal record. The Constitutional Court will examine the case and a ruling is expected on August 14. The petition was filed in May, highlighting concerns about the legality of the appointment of Pichit, who served a sentence for disobeying the court in 2008. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The issue raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the Thai government, in an already complex political context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
political context Pichit Chuenban as minister criminal record
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza