Thailand: Four ASEAN nations accelerate maritime infrastructure projects

30 July 2024_ Four ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore, are launching major maritime infrastructure projects to improve shipping capacity in the region. Thailand is proposing the 'Land Bridge' project with an investment of 1 trillion baht, while Cambodia is developing the 'Funan Techo' canal to connect the Mekong River with the Gulf of Thailand. Malaysia plans to expand Klang Port, and Singapore is working to make Tuas Port the largest in the world. According to the กรุงเทพธุรกิจ news agency, these developments are not expected to negatively affect Thailand, which continues to maintain a strategic position in maritime trade. The ASEAN region is emerging as a key player in global trade, with projects aiming to optimize shipping routes and reduce transit times.