Thailand: Gambling law reform to improve taxation

August 14, 2024_ Thailand is considering a reform of its gambling law, which currently has several shortcomings that undermine tax collection and public protection. Authorities have acknowledged that the current legislation fails to ensure adequate control and supervision, leading to significant losses for the state. The reform aims to address these shortcomings, thereby improving the fiscal situation and security of citizens. The proposed changes could include more stringent mechanisms for regulating the sector. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Thai authorities are working to ensure that the new laws are more effective in protecting citizens and maximizing tax revenue from gambling.