Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: GDP growth forecast at 3% for 2025
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ Thailand’s Ministry of Finance forecasts GDP growth of 3% for 2025, supported by five key factors: private consumption, exports, tourism, and public and private investment. The number of foreign tourists in Thailand is estimated to reach 39 million, contributing to confidence in the business sector. In addition, the government expects an increase in public spending and private investment, especially in large infrastructure projects. However, it warns that external factors, such as geopolitical tensions, could negatively affect economic growth. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Thailand, known for its growing economy and thriving tourism sector, is closely monitoring global dynamics that could impact its development.

in Evidenza