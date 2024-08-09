Thailand: Government accelerates U-Tapao hub plan

09 August 2024_ The Thai government is accelerating plans to develop U-Tapao Airport as a strategic air hub in the region. This project aims to boost the tourism and aviation sectors, attracting more international flights and investment. U-Tapao, located in Rayong province, is already a major military and civilian airport, and the government intends to transform it into a commercial aviation hub. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The plan also includes the development of a surrounding area dedicated to services and infrastructure to support the increase in air and tourism traffic.