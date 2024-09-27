Thailand: Government aims to eradicate poverty and boost economy

September 27, 2024_ Thailand is committed to eradicating poverty and building a prosperous economy by the end of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's term. With just over two years left in office, the government has formed a group of advisors to address the country's economic issues. The team's first meeting highlighted the importance of suggestions from experts in various fields to improve the public service system and economic policies. The proposed measures include assistance to flood victims and support for small and medium-sized businesses, the Bangkok Post reported. Baan Phitsanulok, the prime minister's official residence, will regularly host these meetings, which will also involve representatives from the private sector and government officials.