Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Thailand: Government aims to host World Pride to promote tourism

28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
June 27, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, has expressed its intention to host World Pride in the coming years to boost tourism and attract international visitors. However, the organization of the event will depend on the unity of local LGBT+ associations, which this year have shown internal divisions. Some groups have organized separate parades and compete for political support and sponsorships. Dailynews.co.th reports that these tensions could influence the final decision of World Pride organizers. Thailand's LGBT+ community continues to fight for rights, including the ability to change their gender prefix without surgery.

