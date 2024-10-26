Thailand: Government aims to strengthen semiconductor industry

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
October 26, 2024_ Thailand has launched an initiative to boost its position in the regional semiconductor industry by establishing a dedicated national committee. The committee, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will be tasked with setting policies and overseeing the development of the sector, including investment and training of a skilled workforce. The creation of the committee is seen as a key step in attracting foreign investment and boosting the country's economic growth. The PM stressed the importance of semiconductors, which are key components for modern electronics, to Thailand's economic future, the Bangkok Post reported. The committee will also include high-profile members of the government, such as the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Industry, to ensure an integrated approach to the development of the sector.

Tag
