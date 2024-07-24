Thailand: Government announces measures to control energy prices and celebrations for the king's birthday

July 23, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, chaired a Cabinet meeting, during which measures to keep electricity and diesel prices stable were announced. On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the birth of King Rama X, the government invited citizens to participate in celebrations and reserve commemorative coins. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding for sending Thai workers to South Korea was approved to ensure clear and transparent cooperation. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The Thai government is also working to improve the living conditions of public officials, with projects to build police housing and other social initiatives.