Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Thailand: Government approves citizenship for 483,000 migrants and ethnic minorities

October 31, 2024_ The Thai government has approved a policy to grant citizenship to more than 483,000 migrants and members of minority ethnic groups...

01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ The Thai government has approved a policy to grant citizenship to more than 483,000 migrants and members of minority ethnic groups who have been long-term residents or were born in Thailand. The move, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is aimed at solving citizenship and residency issues, boosting the economy and simplifying employment procedures. However, the measure has drawn criticism, with some arguing that it favors migrants over Thai citizens. The source of this news is the Bangkok Post. The policy, proposed by the National Security Council, also includes monitoring measures to ensure public safety.

