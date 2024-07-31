Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Government approves measures to eliminate demon fish in Mekong River

July 31, 2024_ The Thai government has approved new measures to combat the proliferation of demon fish in the Mekong River, an invasive species that...

31 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ The Thai government has approved new measures to combat the proliferation of demon fish in the Mekong River, an invasive species that threatens the local ecosystem. The authorities have planned trapping and awareness operations to protect the river's biodiversity, which is crucial for the surrounding communities. This initiative aims to preserve fisheries resources and ensure food security for populations that depend on the river. The measures have been welcomed by environmentalists, who see them as an important step towards protecting the environment. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. The Mekong River is one of the longest waterways in the world and passes through several countries in Southeast Asia, supporting the lives of millions of people.

