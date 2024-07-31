Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Thailand: Government approves tax relief for returning expatriate workers

Thailand: Government approves tax relief for returning expatriate workers
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ The Thai government has approved tax breaks on interest earned by expatriate workers returning to the country to work, in a bid to attract highly skilled professionals and stimulate the economy. Deputy Prime Minister Prapon Tangcharoen said the relief would apply to interest earned on deposits in Thailand. This initiative aims to create jobs and strengthen the national economy, with tax breaks for employees who extend their employment contracts for at least two years. Furthermore, the government plans to increase the minimum wage to 600 baht and a 15% increase for employees of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). The news was reported by Bangkok Post. NESDC is a government body that deals with economic and social planning in Thailand.

