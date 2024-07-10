Thailand: Government awaits legal opinion on digital wallet fund

July 10, 2024_ The Thai government has not yet sought legal advice from the State Council on the use of 56 billion baht from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) to finance its digital wallet scheme. A Finance Ministry source said the government was still waiting for the State Council's opinion on the issue. The decision concerns the use of significant funds for a digital initiative that could have a major impact on the country's agricultural economy. BAAC is a financial institution that supports farmers and agricultural cooperatives in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports it. Further details will be made known once the Council of State has expressed its opinion.