Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Government cuts budget by 50 billion baht

11 July 2024_ The Thai government has decided to reduce the national budget by 50 billion baht, canceling the use of funds from the Bank for...

11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ The Thai government has decided to reduce the national budget by 50 billion baht, canceling the use of funds from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC). This decision was taken to address current economic challenges and improve the management of the country's financial resources. The budget reduction will affect various sectors, with the aim of optimizing public expenditure and ensuring greater efficiency. BAAC is a major financial institution in Thailand, supporting farmers and agricultural cooperatives. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. This move reflects the government's commitment to maintaining economic stability and promoting responsible financial management.

