Thailand: Government defends digital wallet plan

July 13, 2024_ The Thai government reiterated yesterday that the plan to allocate 548 billion baht from the national central budget to partially finance its digital wallet scheme will not affect efforts to alleviate the population's hardship. However, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Chankamon Buranapong, expressed concerns regarding the sufficiency of the budget to meet the needs of the population. Sirithorn Thongthip, former deputy prime minister, advised the government to review the budget allocation for the scheme. It was also urged to ensure that the scheme is implemented in a transparent manner. The digital wallet scheme is part of the government's efforts to promote the use of digital technology and provide financial assistance to the population, benefiting over 10 million people. Bangkok Post reports that the scheme is expected to launch next fiscal year. The government is determined to ensure that the project is transparent and well managed.