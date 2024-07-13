Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Government defends digital wallet plan

July 13, 2024_ The Thai government reiterated yesterday that the plan to allocate 548 billion baht from the national central budget to partially...

Thailand: Government defends digital wallet plan
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ The Thai government reiterated yesterday that the plan to allocate 548 billion baht from the national central budget to partially finance its digital wallet scheme will not affect efforts to alleviate the population's hardship. However, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Chankamon Buranapong, expressed concerns regarding the sufficiency of the budget to meet the needs of the population. Sirithorn Thongthip, former deputy prime minister, advised the government to review the budget allocation for the scheme. It was also urged to ensure that the scheme is implemented in a transparent manner. The digital wallet scheme is part of the government's efforts to promote the use of digital technology and provide financial assistance to the population, benefiting over 10 million people. Bangkok Post reports that the scheme is expected to launch next fiscal year. The government is determined to ensure that the project is transparent and well managed.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Thai government tical baht budget
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza