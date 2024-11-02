Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Thailand: Government defends sovereignty over Koh Kut against fake news

02 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
November 2, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party lawmaker Soponpao Pattana has denounced a smear campaign regarding the Koh Kut island dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. Pattana warned that some people are spreading false information, claiming that Thailand lost the island in a land deal with Cambodia. He reiterated that Koh Kut belongs to Thailand and called such claims lies. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Koh Kut is an island located in the Gulf of Thailand, known for its beaches and natural beauty, and is a point of interest for both tourists and territorial issues between the two countries.

