October 31, 2024_ The Thai government has denied that it made concessions by pushing for talks with Cambodia on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding maritime boundaries. Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang’s call was prompted by the opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to restore the MoU. Sutin said the government will do its best to protect Thai territory, stressing that safeguarding national sovereignty is the top priority. The maritime boundary issue is crucial to relations between Thailand and Cambodia, two Southeast Asian countries with complex histories, the Bangkok Post reported. Thailand, located in the heart of Southeast Asia, is known for its rich culture and geopolitical importance in the region.