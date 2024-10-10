Thailand: Government denies rumours of political crisis and change of prime minister

09 October 2024_ The Thai government has rejected claims of a possible collapse of the ruling party and a change of prime minister, stressing that there is no reason for such concerns. The deputy secretary of the prime minister said that the Pheu Thai party meeting did not raise such issues and that the prime minister is currently engaged in a high-level meeting in Laos. He also urged citizens not to be fooled by unfounded reports that could cause confusion. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, highlighting the stability of the government and the continuity of its activities. Pheu Thai party is one of the main political parties in Thailand, while the prime minister is currently in office and attending an ASEAN summit.